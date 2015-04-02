(Adds comments, background on Petrobras scandal throughout)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO, April 2 Financial bourse BM&FBovespa
SA presented on Thursday a plan to strengthen
corporate governance rules for Brazilian state-controlled
companies, in response to a corruption scandal engulfing oil
producer Petróleo Brasileiro SA.
State firms will adhere to the new framework on a voluntary
basis, Chief Executive Officer Edemir Pinto said at an event.
The rules will be put to public hearings with a limited number
of market participants beginning April 22.
The discussions will focus on enhancing transparency,
fine-tuning controls on the boards and auditing committees of
state companies, and implementing more transparent methods for
selecting management, said BM&FBovespa executive Flavia Mouta.
The framework should be ready by June 30.
"Corporate governance rules that are voluntary in nature
help bring about a premium not only for the company and minority
shareholders but also for the controlling shareholder, which
will be seen as a more trusted entity," Pinto said.
The plan comes as the findings of a corruption probe at
Petrobras, as the state-run oil company is known,
have bruised confidence in Brazil's governance standards and
hurt local and foreign retail investors who invested in
Petrobras stock.
Prosecutors allege that Petrobras executives conspired with
some of the nation's largest engineering companies to inflate
contracts for refineries, ships and other goods and services.
Some of the excess sums were kicked back to executives and
members of President Dilma Rousseff's ruling coalition as bribes
and campaign contributions, according to prosecutors.
Minority investor groups also claim the ruling Workers'
Party has used Petrobras, which is controlled by the federal
government, and other state companies and pension funds as tools
for various policy objectives since coming to power in 2003.
Investors such as Franklin Templeton Investment's Mark
Mobius said the government-sponsored, $70.3 billion
capitalization of Petrobras in 2010 failed to respect the rights
of minority investors.
Brazil's securities industry watchdog CVM sees the new
framework as key to help align the interests of the government
and minority shareholders, CVM President Leonardo Pereira said
at the event.
This is not the first time that BM&FBovespa has taken steps
to protect investors. Previous efforts include the creation of
the so-called Novo Mercado, part of the São Paulo stock exchange
that established the "one-share, one-vote" rule in 2000.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama
and W Simon)