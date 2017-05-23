BRIEF-Jernigan Capital announces commencement of public offering of common stock
* Jernigan Capital Inc announces commencement of public offering of common stock
BRASILIA May 23 Brazil's President Michel Temer will fire his special advisor Tadeu Filippelli after he was arrested on Tuesday as part of a police probe into suspected overcharges at a World Cup stadium, the presidential press office told Reuters on Tuesday. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Writing by Silvio Cascione)
* Jernigan Capital Inc announces commencement of public offering of common stock
* Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals announces proposed public offering of common stock
TORONTO, June 21 Canada's main stock index edged lower on Wednesday as slumping oil prices pressured energy and financial shares, offsetting a rally in gold stocks as the U.S. dollar fell.