(Corrects to say leniency signed with government agency, not prosecutors)

SAO PAULO Nov 30 Andrade Gutierrez SA, one of Brazil's largest engineering and business groups, has signed a leniency deal with a government agency related to its involvement in the nation's worst corruption scandal, news channel GloboNews said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Eduardo Simões; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese)