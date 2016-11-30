BRIEF-Hugo barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
* Hugo Barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
(Corrects to say leniency signed with government agency, not prosecutors)
SAO PAULO Nov 30 Andrade Gutierrez SA, one of Brazil's largest engineering and business groups, has signed a leniency deal with a government agency related to its involvement in the nation's worst corruption scandal, news channel GloboNews said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Eduardo Simões; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Hugo Barra joining Facebook to lead all virtual reality efforts, including Oculus team - Mark Zuckerberg in FB post
Jan 25 A federal judge refused to order Wal-Mart Stores Inc to pay $80 million in penalties in a lawsuit alleging the retailer failed to pay hundreds of truck drivers in California the minimum compensation for certain tasks, the Associated Press reported.