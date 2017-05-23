SAO PAULO May 23 Brazilian sportswear and shoe maker Alpargatas SA, owned by corruption-ensnared J&F Investimentos, said on Tuesday that Joesley Batista and chairman Vincent Trius had resigned from its board.

Joesley Batista, controlling shareholder of family holding company J&F and its biggest asset JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, last week admitted to bribing thousands of politicians in a plea deal with Brazilian prosecutors. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Christian Plumb and; Sandra Maler)