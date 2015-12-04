BRASILIA Dec 4 Brazil's Supreme Court rejected
appeals from President Dilma Rousseff's allies to stop the
impeachment process launched against her this week in the Lower
House of Congress, the court said on Friday.
Justices Celso de Mello and Gilmar Mendes rejected two
appeals from lawmakers in the ruling coalition, including one
filed by congressmen from Rousseff's Workers' Party. A third
appeal filed by the Brazilian Communist Party (PCdoB) was still
awaiting a decision, a court spokeswoman said.
The appeals were Rousseff's first line of defense against
her impeachment, and their rejection by the Supreme Court
reinforces expectations of a drawn-out political battle at a
time when Latin America's largest economy is reeling from a deep
recession and a vast corruption scandal.
The opposition has said Rousseff broke budget laws to
safeguard economic stimulus during her successful re-election
campaign last year. The president, in office since 2011 and
re-elected a year ago, denies any wrongdoing.
Even though it may not ultimately unseat Rousseff, the
process adds one more obstacle for a government struggling with
gridlock in Brasilia as it seeks congressional support for
policies meant to restore economic growth.
