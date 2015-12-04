(adds details, background)

BRASILIA Dec 4 Brazil's Supreme Court on Friday quashed appeals from President Dilma Rousseff's allies to stop an impeachment process launched this week, increasing the likelihood of a drawn-out political battle as Latin America's largest economy remains mired in recession.

Justices Celso de Mello and Gilmar Mendes rejected two appeals from lawmakers in the ruling coalition, including one filed by congressmen from Rousseff's Workers' Party. A third appeal filed by the Brazilian Communist Party (PCdoB) was still awaiting a decision, a court spokeswoman said.

The opposition has said Rousseff broke budget laws to safeguard economic stimulus during her successful re-election campaign last year. The president, in office since 2011 and re-elected a year ago, denies any wrongdoing.

Vice-president Michel Temer, who would replace Rousseff in a potential impeachment and has refrained from public appearances since the process was launched on Wednesday, told newspaper Folha de S. Paulo he expects the impeachment process to "pacify" Brazilian politics.

Even though it may not ultimately unseat Rousseff, the process adds one more obstacle for a government struggling with gridlock in Brasilia as it seeks congressional support for policies meant to restore economic growth.

Brazil's political landscape has been shaken by the country's worst ever corruption scandal involving political kick-backs at state-owned companies.

Rousseff is expected to narrowly survive the proceedings because her party and allies, for now, appear to control enough seats to defeat those who support impeachment.

The government estimated conservatively that it already had firm support from 140 lawmakers in the lower house - shy of the 172 votes needed to block the process - and was seeking more, an aide to Rousseff said.

Newspaper O Globo, based on estimates from party leaders, said on Friday Rousseff could have up to 258 lawmakers in her favor if the vote was held today.

Rousseff wants to speed up a vote on impeachment in the lower house, according to her chief of staff, who favors calling Congress back in the summer recess in January to hold a vote.

An early vote before Brazilians get back from their summer holiday would favor Rousseff since the pro-impeachment campaign is only expected to gather support on the streets once Carnival is over in February. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Mark Trevelyan, Editing by Franklin Paul)