BRASILIA May 18 Brazil's top prosecutor on Thursday requested the Supreme Court's permission to arrest Senator Aecio Neves, a key government ally and 2018 presidential hopeful, a source familiar with decision told Reuters, after reports that he was recorded asking a powerful businessman for money.

Brazilian police early on Thursday searched the homes of lawmakers, including Neves, the PSDB party leader who lost the 2014 presidential election against Dilma Rousseff. Local media reported that Neves was recorded asking for 2 million reais ($638,000) from Joesley Batista, chairman of meatpacking company JBS SA. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)