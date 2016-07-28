(Adds Safras statement, Bradesco shares)
BRASILIA, July 28 The chief executive of
Bradesco SA, Brazil's No. 2 private-sector bank, will
stand trial for trying to influence a tax appeal board, a court
representative said on Thursday.
Prosecutors told a news conference they charged Luiz Carlos
Trabuco and three other Bradesco executives with plotting to
avoid a three billion reais ($914 million) tax fine.
"The bank agreed to participate in a criminal scheme,"
Prosecutor Frederico Paiva said.
Bradesco said in a statement it was convinced nothing
illegal had taken place and planned to present its arguments in
court in a timely manner.
Prosecutors cannot force Trabuco from his position.
Bradesco shares sank 4.45 percent on Thursday after the bank
missed estimates for second-quarter profit and announced a
grimmer outlook for loan-loss provisions.
Overall, 10 people have been charged in the case, which is
part of a larger operation known as "Zealots" that is
investigating kickbacks by companies through lobbyists.
Officials at CARF, a government body that hears appeals on
tax disputes, have been accused of soliciting bribes in exchange
for favorable settlements.
Prosecutors said the Bradesco charges related to events that
took place between July and November of 2014 and that Trabuco
knew about all Bradesco's efforts to influence CARF.
Without citing names, prosecutor Hebert Mesquita said other
charges involving financial institutions could be completed in
the course of the investigations.
Prosecutors in March charged Joseph Safra, the world's
richest banker, with participating in a plan to bribe CARF
officials. The Safra Group said in a statement that no
representative had offered inducement to any public official and
the Group did not receive any benefit in the CARF judgment.
($1 = 3.28 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Leonardo Goy, writing by Caroline Stauffer;
editing by Sandra Maler and Alan Crosby)