SAO PAULO Dec 10 The woes of Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual have shown that the country's financial system is robust and can bear difficult situations, Murilo Portugal, the head of Brazilian banking federation Febraban, said on Thursday.

Febraban told reporters at an end-of-year meeting that BTG Pactual had acted quickly to overcome the most difficult moments after its former chief executive Andre Esteves was arrested on Nov. 25 on obstruction of justice charges. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by James Dalgleish)