BRIEF-Jiangsu Phoenix Property to pay annual cash div as 1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
March 28Jiangsu Phoenix Property Investment Co Ltd :
SAO PAULO Dec 10 The woes of Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual have shown that the country's financial system is robust and can bear difficult situations, Murilo Portugal, the head of Brazilian banking federation Febraban, said on Thursday.
Febraban told reporters at an end-of-year meeting that BTG Pactual had acted quickly to overcome the most difficult moments after its former chief executive Andre Esteves was arrested on Nov. 25 on obstruction of justice charges. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by James Dalgleish)
March 28Jiangsu Phoenix Property Investment Co Ltd :
* Says it plans to boost construction unit's capital by 125 million yuan ($18.16 million) to 157.3 million yuan