SAO PAULO May 12 Brazilian federal audit court TCU said it will investigate whether support from development bank BNDES for meatpacker JBS SA caused losses to taxpayers, according to a statement Friday.

The court said it found irregularities related to a loan of 1.13 billion reais ($362 million) from the bank to JBS in 2007, which the company used to finance the acquisition of Swift & Co. "The transaction represented an investment risk to BNDES at zero cost to JBS," said the TCU.

($1 = 3.12 reais)