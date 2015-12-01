SANTIAGO Dec 1 The Chilean unit of Brazilian bank Grupo BTG Pactual said on Tuesday that it was operating normally and that its brokerage business was "robust", after the chief executive at its parent was jailed as part of a sweeping corruption probe.

Andre Esteves, the controlling shareholder of BTG Pactual , quit as the bank's head in recent days as prosecutors prepared to file charges relating to a graft probe at state oil firm Petrobras, sending BTG shares down sharply.

"The situation at the brokerage is robust," said Maximiliano Vial, president of BTG's Chilean brokerage unit, in a statement.

"The brokerage is functioning with normality, as is the bank. We continue operating with high volumes."

