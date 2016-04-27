SAO PAULO, April 27 Billionaire financier André Esteves, who in November was forced to step down as chief executive officer of Grupo BTG Pactual SA after his involvement in a sweeping corruption probe in Brazil, will return to Latin America's largest independent investment bank in a senior advisory role.

In a statement, São Paulo-based BTG Pactual said Esteves will take on a senior partner role, with a focus on strategic issues and supporting the development of the bank's operations and activities. The composition of the holding company that controls the bank since Esteves left late in November will not be altered, the statement added.

