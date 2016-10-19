SAO PAULO Oct 19 Grupo BTG Pactual SA , the Brazilian investment bank that suffered heavy client money withdrawals following the November arrest of former Chief Executive André Esteves, has repaid the remaining portion of a 6 billion-real ($1.9 billion) lifeline taken last year.

The São Paulo-based bank did not elaborate on Wednesday on the amount repaid to the lender, privately owned Fundo Garantidor de Crédito. FGC, as the lender is known, is a deposit guarantee fund owned and financed by Brazilian banks.

($1 = 3.17 reais) (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Will Dunham)