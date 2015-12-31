BRASILIA Dec 31 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA
agreed to buy a controlling stake in Latin America's
largest debt collection agency, Recovery do Brasil, from
investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA for 640 million
reais ($161.64 million), Itau said on Wednesday.
Itau will also purchase about 70 percent of a 38-billion
real portfolio of non-performing loans from BTG Pactual for 570
million reais in cash, Itau added in a statement.
Both deals are subject to regulatory approval and should not
impact the bank's balance sheet next year, Itau's investors
relations executive Marcelo Kopel said in the statement.
($1 = 3.9593 Brazilian reais)
