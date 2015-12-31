BRASILIA Dec 31 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA agreed to buy a controlling stake in Latin America's largest debt collection agency, Recovery do Brasil, from investment bank Grupo BTG Pactual SA for 640 million reais ($161.64 million), Itau said on Wednesday.

Itau will also purchase about 70 percent of a 38-billion real portfolio of non-performing loans from BTG Pactual for 570 million reais in cash, Itau added in a statement.

Both deals are subject to regulatory approval and should not impact the bank's balance sheet next year, Itau's investors relations executive Marcelo Kopel said in the statement.

($1 = 3.9593 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and W Simon)