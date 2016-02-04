SAO PAULO Feb 4 A series of problems facing
embattled investment-banking firm Grupo BTG Pactual SA
appear to have stabilized, the president of the
group representing Brazil's securities industry said on
Thursday, suggesting that client fund withdrawals and liquidity
issues seen at the end of last year may be behind them.
"In our conversations with market participants, we have
perceived that fund transfers to other banks have eased," Denise
Pavarina, the president of industry group Anbima, said at an
event in São Paulo. She was referring to massive client fund
withdrawals that took place in the wake of the Nov. 25 arrest of
BTG Pactual's founder André Esteves.
Esteves, also the bank's former chief executive officer, was
arrested and accused of obstructing a sweeping corruption probe.
He was freed late in December under certain restrictions. The
situation led Latin America's No. 1 independent investment bank
to begin selling assets and dismantling trading operations.
(Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)