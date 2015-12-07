SAO PAULO Dec 7 Brasil Pharma SA, the Brazilian
drugstore chain backed by embattled investment bank Grupo BTG
Pactual SA, is going ahead with a plan to raise as much as 600
million reais ($160 million) from investors, the company told
Reuters on Monday.
In a statement, BR Pharma, as the company is commonly known,
said that it "is sticking to the planned offering and is
currently working on it," declining to elaborate.
The capital plan, which set a floor of 400 million reais,
could be launched formally as early as this week, when
executives at São Paulo-based BR Pharma will meet
investors in so-called road show meetings, according to a source
who requested anonymity since the plan remains private.
($1 = 3.769082 Brazilian reais)
