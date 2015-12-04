SAO PAULO Dec 4 Grupo BTG Pactual SA, the
embattled Brazilian investment bank shedding assets after the
arrest of its founder, is in talks with three unspecified
international banks over the sale of Swiss private bank BSI
Group, a source with knowledge of the plan said.
The decision to dispose of BSI, which BTG Pactual integrated
only three months ago following Swiss regulatory approval, is
part of a strategy by the bank's new management to sell assets
and cut debt, said the source, who requested anonymity because
the process remains private.
BTG Pactual declined to comment on Friday.
The source did not give details on the size of a potential
transaction. BTG Pactual bought BSI from Italian Assicurazioni
Generali SpA for about 1.3 billion Swiss francs ($1.3
billion), helping to double the Brazilian bank's assets under
management to about $200 billion.
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Writing by Guillermo
Parra-Bernal. Editing by Jane Merriman)