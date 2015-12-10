SANTIAGO Dec 10 Brazilian investment bank Grupo
BTG Pactual, whose founder was arrested last month
in connection with a corruption probe, is in talks to sell its
Chilean arm to its local partners and may reach a deal by next
week, newspaper Diario Financiero reported on Thursday.
Formed in 2012 when Grupo BTG Pactual bought Celfin Capital
for around $600 million, BTG Pactual Chile is an important
regional player in trading, asset management and wealth
management.
Now the Chilean unit's top executives are seeking to return
it to local hands as quickly as possible to prevent "contagion"
from a scandal that has swamped Grupo BTG Pactual in Brazil,
Chile's Diario Financiero said.
BTG Pactual Chile said it would not comment on press rumors.
Quoting unnamed sources with knowledge of the talks, the
newspaper said Celfin founder Jorge Errazuriz had been in Sao
Paulo for discussions and was looking at a price of about $200
million for the Chilean assets, although Grupo BTG Pactual
wanted closer to $400 million.
The Brazilian company is divesting assets as investors have
run scared since the Nov. 25 arrest of founder André Esteves on
suspicion of obstructing a sweeping corruption probe.
Those sales will include Grupo BTG Pactual's Swiss
private-banking arm, which has drawn interest from rivals vying
to score a cut-price deal, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
