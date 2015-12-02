(Adds details on talks, background on Recovery from paragraph
3)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer
SAO PAULO Dec 2 Grupo BTG Pactual SA
is in talks to sell stake in Recovery do Brasil SA,
Latin America's largest debt collector, three people directly
involved in the talks said on Wednesday, as local and global
investors look to enter the burgeoning sector.
Lone Star Funds is among the firms specializing in
distressed debt investments that have held talks to enter
Recovery, said the sources, who requested anonymity because
negotiations are under way.
The move follows the arrest of BTG Pactual founder André
Esteves in a corruption probe. Latin America's No. 1 independent
investment bank is rushing to sell assets and pools of loans to
rivals to shore up cash holding and restore investor confidence.
São Paulo-based BTG Pactual could fetch between 400 million
reais and 1.2 billion reais ($103 million to $312 million) from
the sale, depending on whether it includes the bank's platform
that Recovery uses to price loans, two of the sources said.
The first source said talks on the sale of BTG Pactual's
approximately 50 percent stake in Recovery were advancing fast.
BTG Pactual controls Recovery, with the remaining stake in the
company held by the World Bank's International Finance Corp and
the company's founders from Argentina.
An unidentified São Paulo-based distressed debt company,
which is teaming up with undisclosed partners to explore the
purchase of Recovery's bad debt portfolio or collection
platform, has also entered talks and is considering bidding,
said the second source.
The third source said interested parties were already
preparing due diligence proceedings on Recovery's portfolio and
platform, without elaborating. Recovery oversees about 50
billion reais in distressed debt loans and is a large buyer of
bad credit from Brazil's biggest financial institutions.
BTG Pactual did not comment. A press representative working
for Lone Star did not immediately return calls and messages.
BOOMING MARKET
With unemployment spiking and inflation eroding disposable
income, Brazilian households are defaulting on their loans at
the fastest pace in six years. Toxic debt is also increasing for
companies, which are succumbing to flagging sales and rising
borrowing costs.
Industry players estimate sales of toxic loans will rise 40
percent this year to more than 25 billion reais.
State-controlled lender Caixa Econômica Federal, which
only entered this market last year, has sold almost 11 billion
reais in bad loans this year, executives told Reuters this
month.
Taking advantage of that trend, Goldman Sachs Group Inc
, Credit Suisse Group AG and Cerberus Capital
Management LP are considering ventures to invest in
soured consumer and corporate loans, joining local companies to
pay record amounts for distressed assets.
Distressed debt companies acquire a large portfolio of
credit from a bank at a steep discount and then rework each loan
individually, profiting after repackaging them into securities,
taking over the collateral or restructuring them. For banks,
bad-loan sales help them clean up their balance sheets in times
of economic hardship.
($1 = 3.8550 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Paula Arend Laier in São Paulo;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Lisa Von Ahn)