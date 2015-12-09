UPDATE 2-Emaar Malls' $800 mln bid for Souq.com to challenge Amazon
* Emaar chairman has invested in e-commerce firms (Adds analysts comment, background)
SAO PAULO Dec 9 Most withdrawals from Brazilian investment bank BTG Pactual SA have been reinvested with other asset managers in the country, industry group Anbima said on Wednesday.
BTG Pactual's bonds and shares have plunged and investors have made withdrawals from its funds after Brazilian prosecutors arrested the bank's founder and former chief executive officer, charging him for his alleged role in a major corruption scandal. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves)
* Emaar chairman has invested in e-commerce firms (Adds analysts comment, background)
LONDON, March 27 Two international medical humanitarian organisations said on Monday they had challenged the patent on Gilead Sciences' hepatitis C drug sofosbuvir at the European Patent Office in order to increase access to the treatment.