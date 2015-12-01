SAO PAULO Dec 1 Grupo BTG Pactual SA's bonds slid for a second day on Tuesday on concern that fallout from the arrest of its largest shareholder, André Esteves, could hamper steps to shore up cash holdings at Latin America's largest independent investment bank.

Since Esteves' detention on Nov. 25, managing partners at BTG Pactual have sped up sales of assets and pools of loans in an effort to restore confidence in Brazil's sixth-largest bank.

Prosecutors suspect Esteves, the bank's founder and public face, took part in a plan to obstruct the country's major investigation into corruption involving state-controlled oil giant Petroleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras. Through his lawyers, Esteves has denied the allegations.

Esteves, who is in jail, quit his executive duties on Sunday and newly appointed co-chief executives Roberto Saloutti and Marcelo Kalim have halted new loan disbursements and are seeking to reassure clients that operations stay normal. A source familiar with the bank's strategy told Reuters late on Monday that client fund redemptions were slowing and that the bank's position was "solid."

BTG Pactual stands to earn 2.5 billion reais ($633 million) from the disposal of a 12 percent stake in Rede D'Or São Luiz SA, Brazil's No. 1 hospital chain, and another 4 billion reais from a planned sale of loans to larger Brazilian rivals, sources told Reuters this week.

The price on BTG Pactual's $1 billion worth of 4 percent bonds maturing in January 2020, the bank's most widely traded dollar note, slipped 2.75 cent on the dollar to 67.25 cents on Tuesday, a record low.

The 8.75 percent perpetual bond was stable at 70 cents.

"There is a lot of uncertainty, and when that happens, investors demand you pay a higher risk premium," said Alexandre Pavan Povoa, who oversees about $100 million in assets for Canepa Asset Management in Rio de Janeiro.

Units, a blend of common and preferred shares in BTG Pactual's banking and buyout units, reversed some of their earlier losses to shed 1.6 percent on Tuesday. They are down nearly one-third over the past week, slashing about $2.5 billion off BTG Pactual's market value.

BTG Pactual's woes weighed on broader stock market sentiment, with the benchmark Bovespa stock index shedding 0.4 percent.

"BTG Pactual acts as an important provider of liquidity," said Arlindo Sá, head interest-rate futures trader at brokerage ICAP in São Paulo. "Although it may not contaminate the banking system, BTG Pactual's problems are bad for the market as a whole."

LOAN GUARANTEES

Media reports on Sunday said police had found documents linking BTG Pactual and Esteves to the payment of bribes to lawmakers from the ruling coalition. It was the first time the bank, whose fortunes have been closely tied to Esteves, has been directly implicated in the bribery scandal. BTG Pactual has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.

Traders said growing fears that peers might be shunning business with BTG Pactual have contributed to the drop in the bank's shares and bonds.

Valor Econômico newspaper reported on Tuesday that state development bank BNDES stopped accepting loan guarantee letters from BTG Pactual, saying risks had escalated in the wake of Esteves' arrest. The paper did not cite its sources.

In a statement, BNDES denied the Valor report. BTG Pactual said in a separate statement that outstanding guarantee letters remain valid.

BNDES stopped accepting letters from BTG Pactual in March, when it revised its list of permitted guarantors, due to a technical decision that had nothing to do with the current investigations into Esteves, four sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

($1 = 3.8390 Brazilian reais) (Additional reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Bruno Federowski in São Paulo; Editing by Frances Kerry)