(Adds comments from chairman)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer
SAO PAULO Dec 2 Founding partners in Grupo BTG
Pactual SA took control of the Brazilian investment
bank from jailed financier André Esteves on Wednesday in an
attempt to distance the firm from the most sweeping corruption
investigation in the country's history.
After two rating companies downgraded the bank to junk
status in as many days, BTG Pactual said Esteves, until now the
public face of Latin America's largest independent investment
bank, had agreed to a share swap ceding control to the other
seven founding partners.
Esteves stepped down from his role as chairman and chief
executive on Sunday, following his arrest on Nov. 25 in a graft
scandal that has splintered President Dilma Rousseff's coalition
and deepened a severe economic recession. Lower House Speaker
Eduardo began on Wednesday impeachment proceedings against
Rousseff.
Esteves' departure comes as the bank's new management, which
includes three of the top seven partners, is rushing to sell
stakeholdings, pools of loans and other assets to shore up cash
levels and restore investor confidence. Chairman Persio Arida
told Reuters on Wednesday that the bank will exit non-essential
investments in segments other than banking.
Those negotiations include an effort to sell the bank's
stake in Recovery do Brasil SA, Latin America's largest debt
collector, according to three people involved in the talks. The
Recovery stake could fetch as much as $450 million, depending
whether it includes a platform that Recovery uses to price
loans, two of the sources said.
Another source said the search for a potential buyer for BTG
Pactual's 68 percent stake in parking lot company Allpark
Empreendimentos Participações e Servicos SA has begun, adding
that potential parties have yet to be contacted.
"The process of exiting non-core assets has begun," Arida
said in a phone interview.
Clients at Grupo BTG Pactual SA's asset management unit
withdrew a net 9.15 billion reais ($2.4 billion) between Nov. 25
and Nov. 27 from the 114 investment vehicles registered at fund
industry group Anbima. The withdrawals accounted for 4 percent
of the 230 billion reais the unit managed as of September.
Traders and fund managers said BTG Pactual is also shedding
proprietary holdings of Brazilian government debt, with foreign
investors snapping up a great part of the position.
Moody's Investors Services added urgency to negotiations
when it stripped BTG Pactual of its investment-grade rating late
on Tuesday, cutting it two notches to Ba2 from Baa3, on concerns
that liquidity could be under pressure after Esteves' arrest.
Standard and Poor's followed suit on Wednesday, cutting the
bank's ratings to B from BB-, and warning that a further
downgrade may follow.
With about 55 percent of its banking arm's funding due for
refinancing over the next 90 days, BTG Pactual has tried to
assure clients that it is operating normally.
"They have very short-term funding ... a very different
profile than the rest of the market. It definitely raises
counterparty concerns," said Alfredo Mordezki, head of Latin
America fixed income at Santander Asset Management in London.
'TOP SEVEN'
Esteves faces indefinite detention after prosecutors accused
him of working with veteran lawmaker Delcídio do Amaral, head of
the governing coalition in the Senate, to obstruct a political
bribery probe at state-run oil company Petrobras.
Esteves and Amaral have denied the allegations.
Until recently Esteves owned almost 29 percent of the bank,
including a so-called golden share that gave him effective
control and veto power over strategic decisions.
BTG Pactual said that he relinquished control of the bank by
trading his common shares for preferred stock, while his seven
partners did the opposite. The so-called "top seven partners"
formed a holding company with a majority of the bank's common
shares, the bank said, without giving further details of its new
capital structure.
The deal involved no cash disbursements, according to a
source briefed on the matter. Esteves would no longer take part
in decision-making and will become a mere dividend-earner, Arida
said.
The top seven partners - Arida, Marcelo Kalim, Roberto Balls
Sallouti, Antonio Carlos "Totó" Porto, James de Oliveira, Renato
dos Santos and Guilherme Paes - will split Esteves' stake in
equal parts, said the source, who requested anonymity because of
the sensitivity of the issue.
The São Paulo Stock Exchange suspended trading in BTG
Pactual shares for more than four hours while it clarified
details of the operation, which requires central bank approval.
The bank's units, a blend of common and preferred shares in
its banking and buyout units, closed down 1.5 percent. They have
shed 33 percent in the past week.
BONDS SLIDE
With investors uncertain about the change of control and the
future of the bank, prices of BTG Pactual's $1 billion worth of
4 percent bonds maturing in January 2020, its
most widely traded dollar note, slipped 6.75 cents on the dollar
to 61 cents on Wednesday.
The price of BTG Pactual's 8.75 percent perpetual junior
bond fell 1 cent on the dollar to 57.5 cents,
yielding 27 percent. The day before Esteves' detention, the
yield was 11.5 percent.
The bank announced the sale of a 12 percent stake in Rede
D'Or Sao Luiz SA, Brazil's largest hospital chain, to Singapore
sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd for about 2.4 billion reais
($619 million), confirming a Reuters report last week.
GIC had bought a 16 percent stake in Rede D'Or in
May.
The bank could raise another 4 billion reais from a planned
sale of loans to rivals Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and
Banco Bradesco SA, sources told Reuters this week.
The deal could be announced later on Wednesday.
($1 = 3.8556 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Brad Haynes, Cesar Bianconi and
Aluísio Alves in São Paulo, Carolyn Cohn in London and Olivia
Oran in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn, Cynthia Osterman,
Frances Kerry and Bernard Orr)