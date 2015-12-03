By Tatiana Bautzer
| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO Dec 3 U.S. buyout firm Cerberus
Capital Management LP has shown preliminary interest in Grupo
BTG Pactual SA's stake in debt collection company Recovery do
Brasil, which the embattled Brazilian investment bank wants to
sell to shore up capital, a person with direct knowledge of the
matter said on Thursday.
At the same time, the source said, Cerberus is
considering a role in BTG Pactual's effort to find a partner for
fixed-line and mobile carrier Oi SA, in which the
bank-sponsored Caravelas investment vehicle holds an almost 8
percent voting stake.
The source, who requested anonymity to speak freely,
declined to give a timetable for any decision on a potential
investment.
New management at BTG Pactual's management is rushing to
sell stakeholdings, pools of loans and other assets to shore up
cash levels and restore investor confidence following last
week's arrest of its founder, André Esteves.
Latin America's largest independent investment bank had 40
billion reais ($10.6 billion) in cash in September and about 15
billion reais in liabilities maturing by year-end.
Cerberus is analyzing how to enter a bidding process for BTG
Pactual's controlling stake in Recovery, Latin America's largest
debt collector, the source said. The sale has also sparked
interest among distressed debt companies such as U.S.-based Lone
Star Funds, sources told Reuters on Wednesday.
São Paulo-based BTG Pactual's stake in Recovery
could fetch up to 1.7 billion reais, depending on whether it
includes a platform for pricing loans. A second source involved
in the Recovery transaction said Cerberus could be a strong
candidate for the asset.
Cerberus, which oversees about $25 billion in investments
ranging from private equity to distressed debt and real estate,
could also participate in a plan devised by BTG Pactual last
year to merge Oi with rival TIM Participações SA
, the source said.
TIE-UP
The tie-up with TIM, which is controlled by Telecom Italia
, would create the Brazil's No. 1 fixed-line, wireless
and data carrier.
Besides being one of Oi's biggest shareholders, BTG is
advising the company on strategic alternatives, including talks
with Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Letter One
Investments. Letter One has pledged to invest $4 billion into Oi
should the TIM tie-up materialize.
Cerberus representatives in New York did not immediately
respond to requests for comment.
BTG Pactual plans to exit proprietary investments other than
banking, new Chairman Persio Arida told Reuters late on
Wednesday. The bank declined to comment further.
Since its creation in late 2008, BTG Pactual has invested an
estimated 30 billion reais in companies from 13 different
industries, ranging from energy and infrastructure to retailing.
Esteves stepped down from his role as chairman and chief
executive officer on Sunday, following his arrest on Nov. 25.
Founding partners in BTG Pactual took control of the group
from Esteves on Wednesday in an attempt to distance the bank
from the most sweeping corruption investigation in the country's
history.
Units in BTG Pactual's banking and buyout divisions, a blend
of voting and non-voting shares, rose for the first day in a
week, adding 1 percent to 20.19 reais. The stock, which has shed
32 percent since Esteves' arrest, posted the smallest gains
among Brazil's listed financial companies, which as a group
rallied 5.5 percent.
O Estado de S. Paulo said on Thursday that Esteves' arrest
might have slowed talks between BTG and Letter One, although an
unnamed source at Oi told the newspaper that it did not. Oi did
not have an immediate comment on the report.
($1 = 3.7861 Brazilian reais)
