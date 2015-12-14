(Rewrites throughout after stocks and bonds rise, GEMM fund)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Steve Slater
SAO PAULO/LONDON Dec 14 Grupo BTG Pactual SA's
stock and bonds rose for a second day on Monday, a
sign of confidence that the Brazilian investment bank is making
progress selling assets and raising cash two weeks after the
arrest of founder André Esteves.
Buyers of BTG Pactual bonds are emerging as concerns eased
that his arrest in a sweeping corruption probe could ensnare the
bank. Units, as BTG Pactual stock is known, also found support
after the bank undertook an aggressive buyback plan and
employees and investors highly exposed to BTG Pactual stepped up
purchases.
The partners who replaced Esteves at the helm of Latin
America's largest independent investment bank have rushed to
instill investor confidence by putting up some assets for sale,
reducing trading positions and halting new loans.
Antitrust approval for BTG Pactual's sale of a stake in
hospital chain Rede D'Or São Luiz SA boosted confidence in the
bank, traders said. Still, uncertainty lingered as it remained
unclear whether BTG Pactual would be dragged into "Operation Car
Wash," the graft probe that landed Esteves in jail, traders
said.
The price of BTG Pactual's 4 percent bond due in January
2020 jumped 7 cents on the dollar to 63 cents.
The 8.75 percent perpetual bond was unchanged at 54 cents,
yielding 16.2 percent.
Units gained 3.3 percent, while most financial shares fell
in the São Paulo Stock Exchange on Monday. They are down 55
percent since Nov. 24, the day before Esteves' arrest.
According to traders, BTG Pactual units gained steam in the
final minutes of Monday's trading session after prosecutors
stopped short of involving the bank in an investigation about
bribery and illegal party fundraising.
Earlier in the day, BTG Pactual announced a further buyback
for 22 million units.
BTG Pactual is evaluating options for its flagship Global
Emerging Markets and Macro hedge fund, a person familiar with
the matter said on Monday, adding that managers at the fund are
writing to investors and will extend a deadline for redemption
notices by six weeks to Jan. 29.
The decision is "to give all investors adequate time to
understand the strategic options being evaluated", the source
said. The deadline for March 1 redemptions had been previously
set as Dec. 16. A sale or management buyout are among the
options being considered for the fund, industry sources said.
