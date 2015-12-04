LONDON/SAO PAULO Dec 4 Grupo BTG Pactual SA
Chairman Persio Arida said in a letter to investors that he is
"now comfortable" with the investment bank's liquidity position
and vowed to push for further sales of assets over the weeks to
come.
In a letter to clients, Arida said that initial actions by
the São Paulo-based bank's new management have been aimed at
stabilizing BTG Pactual's balance sheet and ensuring that cash
holdings are sufficient "to navigate the markets in these
difficult times."
BTG Pactual did not immediately confirm the content of the
letter, which was obtained by Reuters.
