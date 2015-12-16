SAO PAULO Dec 16 Itaú BBA SA, Brazil's largest
wholesale and investment bank, purchased an unspecified amount
of loans from rival Grupo BTG Pactual SA, which
accelerated asset sales following the arrest of founder André
Esteves.
Itaú BBA Chief Executive Officer Candido Bracher said at an
event in São Paulo that inflows of client money that has
presumably left BTG Pactual in recent weeks, has come "in line
with our size and market share."
The loan sales follow the arrest of Esteves, who founded BTG
Pactual, in a corruption probe last month. BTG Pactual, Latin
America's No. 1 independent investment bank, is rushing to sell
assets and pools of loans to rivals to shore up cash holdings
and restore investor confidence.
(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Aluísio Alves; Editing by
Guillermo Parra-Bernal)