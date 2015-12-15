UPDATE 2-Synovus to buy Cabela's financial unit - source
* Synovus to resell credit-card portfolio to Capital One - source (Adds details)
SAO PAULO Dec 15 Grupo BTG Pactual SA said on Tuesday that no document has been signed relative to the potential sale of units BSI Ltd and Banco Pan SA , in response to press reports saying the divestments of both units were ready to be finalized.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Diane Craft)
* Synovus to resell credit-card portfolio to Capital One - source (Adds details)
* Mid Penn Bancorp - Announced signing of a merger agreement, calls for co to buy stock of Scottdale in a transaction valued at approximately $59.1 million