SAO PAULO Dec 2 André Esteves relinquished
control of Grupo BTG Pactual SA on Wednesday by trading his
common shares for preferred stock held by the other seven
founding partners of the embattled Brazilian investment bank, a
source briefed on the accord said, adding that no cash was
involved in the deal.
In a securities filing, BTG Pactual said a group named as
the top seven partners - Marcelo Kalim, Roberto Balls Sallouti,
Persio Arida, Antonio Carlos Canto Porto Filho, James Marcos de
Oliveira, Renato Monteiro dos Santos and Guilherme Paes - agreed
to take control of the bank from Esteves through a share swap.
The seven partners will split Esteves' stake in equal parts,
said the source, who requested anonymity because of the
sensitivity of the issue.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Additional reporting by
Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)