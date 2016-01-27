SAO PAULO Jan 27 Grupo BTG Pactual SA is
planning to dismiss up to 25 percent of Brazil-based staff, a
source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday, as
the embattled investment-banking firm downsizes operations
following the November arrest of founder André Esteves.
According to the source, who requested anonymity because of
the sensitivity of the issue, BTG Pactual has about
1,500 employees based in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and other
Brazilian cities. Six associate partners, or bankers who each
own less than a 0.22 percent stake in the bank, will be fired as
part of the plan, the source added.
BTG Pactual declined to comment.
(Editing by Jonathan Oatis)