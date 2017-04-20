Swedish apartment prices rises 7 pct yr/yr in May
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Apartment prices in Sweden rose 7 percent in May from a year earlier, figures from an association of Swedish real estate agents showed on Thursday.
SAO PAULO, April 20 The Brazilian central bank found no evidence of accounting fraud at the time of state-controlled Caixa Econômica Federal's purchase of a stake in a consumer lender in 2009.
Brazilian federal police is investigating whether Caixa's purchase of a stake in Banco PanAmericano SA led to losses for Caixa's clients. The central bank contacted prosecutors in November 2010, four months after approving the deal, once it identified irregularities in Panamericano's booking of certain transactions. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski)
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Apartment prices in Sweden rose 7 percent in May from a year earlier, figures from an association of Swedish real estate agents showed on Thursday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 14 (Fitch) This commentary replaces the version published on 2 June 2017 to update the name of China United Property Insurance Company Limited's immediate parent. Fitch Ratings has affirmed China United Property Insurance Company Limited's (CUPI) Insurer Financial Strength Rating (IFS) at 'A-' (Strong). The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on CUPI's ownership by China Orient Asset Management Co.,
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06152017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: AU Small Finance Bank Managing Director Sanjay Agarwal, NABARD Chairman HK Bhanwala to inaugurate bank's corporate office in Mumbai. 11:45 am: Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Sing