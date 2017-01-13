RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 13 Brazilian police on
Friday conducted a series of raids and searches related to a
graft and bribery probe into loans that lender Caixa Econômica
Federal extended to meatpacking, toll roads and real estate
firms between 2011 and 2013.
In a statement, the police said two unnamed former senior
vice presidents at state-controlled Caixa, businessmen
and management of several industrial companies might have taken
part in the scheme.
A police source with direct knowledge of the probe said one
of the Caixa executives under investigation is former cabinet
minister Geddel Vieira Lima.
Lima resigned from the cabinet in November over allegations
he pressured another minister to approve a property development.
His lawyers could not be reached for immediate comment.
