RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 13 A former minister to
Brazil's President Michel Temer allegedly colluded with a former
lower house speaker to grant subsidized loans from state bank
Caixa Economica Federal to several companies in exchange for
bribes, according to a federal judge's search warrant revealed
on Friday.
Ex-minister Geddel Viera Lima, then vice president at Caixa,
and Eduardo Cunha, the former house speaker, allegedly steered
favorable loans to companies in a graft scheme, including
meatpackers JBS SA and Marfrig Global Foods SA
, Judge Vallisney De Souza Oliveira said in the search
warrant.
(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Editing by Paul Simao)