BRASILIA, July 31 Brazil's antitrust regulator
CADE and federal prosecutors signed a leniency deal on Friday
with engineering company Camargo Correa aimed at obtaining
evidence of alleged price-fixing of contracts to build a nuclear
power plant.
Camargo Correa was the first of Brazil's construction firms
to have its top executives convicted of corruption and money
laundering in the massive kickback scandal involving over-priced
contracts with state oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
The bribery investigation dubbed "Operation Car Wash" spread
beyond Petrobras to the electricity sector on Tuesday with the
arrest of top executives at Eletronuclear, the nuclear power
unit of state-led utility Eletrobras, and builder Andrade
Gutierrez, for alleged bribes paid on contracts to build the
Angra 3 nuclear reactor.
The scandal has led to indictments and jailing of executives
of Brazil's biggest engineering firms and implicated dozens of
politicians in President Dilma Rousseff's governing coalition.
The federal prosecutors office for Parana state, where the
corruption probe is being conducted, said the leniency deal will
let Camargo Correa off the hook for fixing the prices of
contracts with Petrobras in return for information on an alleged
cartel set up to win the nuclear plant contract in 2013.
Company representatives could not be immediately reached.
Evidence of price-fixing in this contract was first revealed
in February by Dalton dos Santos Avancini, chief executive
officer of Camargo Correa Construções e Participações SA
, in plea bargain testimony in the Petrobras case,
the prosecutors' office said in a statement.
Avancini told prosecutors a cartel of engineering companies
that paid an estimated $2 billion bribes to win Petrobras
contracts used the same method to bid for the Angra 3 contract,
now the target of a new probe called "Operation Radioactivity."
Prosecutors said the alleged cartel was formed by
engineering firms Andrade Gutierrez, Odebrecht, Queiroz Galvão,
EBE, Techint, UTC Engenharia and Camargo Corrêa.
Earlier on Friday, two senior executives at Eletrobras told
Reuters that they had requested leave as the corruption
investigation sweeps Brazil's largest electric utility. They
said they had no involvement in the bribery scheme.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by David Gregorio)