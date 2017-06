BRASILIA May 19 Brazilian central bank chief Ilan Goldfajn on Friday said that the country should move ahead with economic reforms despite political uncertainty.

In comments to business leaders, Goldfajn reiterated that monetary policy decisions would not be directly linked to political turmoil triggered by corruption allegations against President Michel Temer earlier this week. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)