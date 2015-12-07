BRIEF-Omega announces pricing of senior notes offering
* Says priced an underwritten public offering of $550 million of 4.750% senior notes due 2028
SAO PAULO Dec 7 Brazilian federal prosecutors presented formal charges against billionaire financier Andre Esteves and Senator Delcídio do Amaral on Monday, accusing them of obstructing a criminal investigation, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Esteves, a founder and top shareholder of investment bank BTG Pactual SA and Amaral, who is President Dilma Rousseff's point man in the Senate, were arrested on Nov. 25 on suspicion of obstructing the country's largest-ever corruption investigation. (Reporting by Eduardo Simoes; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Steelhead Partners LLC reports a 5.2 percent passive stake in Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc as of March 21, 2017 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ovG8oZ) Further company coverage: