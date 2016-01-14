BRASILIA Jan 14 The Brazilian comptroller
general's office is negotiating leniency deals with 10 companies
implicated in the Petrobras corruption scandal and expects them
to be concluded within the next six months, its acting director
said on Thursday.
Carlos Higino, who took over last month, said agreements
expected last year had been delayed by developments, including
new criminal charges, but negotiations will speed up with new
legislation that provides companies with more legal guarantees
if they come clean.
Among the delayed accords was a $250 million bribery
settlement by Dutch SBM Offshore NV, the world's top
oil production ship leaser, that would avoid it being barred
from doing business with its biggest client, state-run oil
company Petroleo Brasileiro SA.
In December, prosecutors charged 12 people with involvement
in a bribery scheme involving SBM and Petrobras.
In addition to racketeering and corruption charges brought
against former SBM executives, current executives Bruna Chabas
and Sietze Hepkema were charged with "personal favoritism." That
is punishable with up to six months in jail but the sentence is
usually commuted.
SBM Offshore said it is in discussions with authorities and
declined further comment.
The alleged bribery in the SBM probe predates the
better-known "Car Wash" investigation, a vast corruption probe
focused on graft involving overpriced contracts between
construction and engineering firms and Petrobras.
Higino did not name the companies that are negotiating
leniency deals, but other officials have said they include
Brazilian companies OAS, Galvão Engenharia, Engevix, Setal Óleo
e Gás, UTC, Camargo Corrêa and Andrade Gutierrez.
"We expect to conclude the first agreements in the first
quarter and the remainder in the first half of this year,"
Higino, who took office after his predecessor was named planning
minister, told Reuters.
Struggling to survive Brazil's biggest ever corruption
scandal and its worst recession in 25 years, President Dilma
Rousseff's government is keen to get the engineering firms
working again to spur growth. Rousseff has said that, while
corrupt individuals must be punished, companies should be saved
from collapse.
Temporary legislation that needs Congressional approval was
enacted by Rousseff to facilitate leniency deals by providing
companies safeguards against prosecution if they admit misdeeds,
pay penalties and return funds lost to the public coffers.
Brazilian prosecutors oppose the legislation because they
believe it will hinder their efforts to root out corruption.
Higino said debarring companies from government contracts
would lead to bankruptcies and the loss of billions of dollars
in graft money, money that could be recovered through leniency
accords.
"If they are debarred, not a cent will be returned," he
said.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Daniel Flynn and
Frances Kerry)