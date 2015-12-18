(Adds president signing decree, her comments)
By Lisandra Paraguassu
BRASILIA Dec 18 Brazilian President Dilma
Rousseff issued a decree on Friday aimed at speeding up a
process allowing construction companies involved in a major
corruption scandal to regain the right to receive government
money, a move she says will protect jobs.
The decree, also known as a "provisional measure," clarifies
the rules by which companies blacklisted for their role in the
scandal can negotiate so called leniency accords.
The accords will allow the firms to get off the blacklist, a
move Rousseff and the companies consider essential to stave off
bankruptcy and keep work on essential infrastructure projects
moving as the economy shrinks.
More than 30 of the country's top construction and
engineering companies, including Odebrecht SA,
Queiroz Galvão, OAS, and Galvão Engenharia
SA are on a government blacklist for involvement in
price-fixing, bribery and political kickbacks at oil company
Petrobras and other state-run firms.
The scandal has paralyzed Petroleo Brasileiro SA,
Brazil's largest company, which cut off payments to the
blacklisted companies. That in turn left hundreds of suppliers
on the verge of bankruptcy and led to tens of thousands of
layoffs.
"The main objective of this measure is to reduce uncertainty
and preserve jobs. Its aims to speed up leniency agreements to
unblock the economy," Rousseff said at the decree-signing.
Rousseff vowed to fight corruption and make sure the
forgiven companies repair the damage done to Brazilian society
by repaying graft money. But she also said her government had to
avoid causing greater damage to Brazil's stalled economy.
Senior presidential sources told Reuters on Thursday that
she also hopes the decree will please the politically powerful
construction industry at a time when she faces impeachment and
rising attacks on her management of the economy.
Latin America's largest economy is set to shrink more than
3.0 percent this year and in what is expected to be the worst
recession since the 1930s. Unemployment jumped from a record low
of 4.3 percent in December 2014 to 7.5 percent in November as
companies laid off hundreds of thousands of workers. Economists
estimate the jobless rate could reach 10 percent next year.
Rousseff decided to issue the decree because legislation
permitting the leniency accords is stalled in Congress, which
has been paralyzed by debates over her proposed impeachment and
the arrest of prominent political figures in the corruption
investigation.
On Monday, Congress is due to go into recess until
mid-February. Under Brazilian law, Rousseff's decree takes
effect immediately. Congress now has 60 days to accept the
measure or reject it.
The decree is designed to end a dispute between Rousseff's
executive branch agencies negotiating the leniency accords and
prosecutors who are concerned the deals could circumvent efforts
to impose criminal and civil punishments on corrupt companies
and executives in the courts.
When signed, the leniency accords restore the rights of
corrupt companies to bid for government contracts in exchange
for an admission of guilt, providing evidence of wrongdoing, the
return of stolen assets and payment of fines.
They do not expunge criminal prosecutions against companies
or their officials.
