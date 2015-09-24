SAO PAULO, Sept 23 Brazil's Supreme Court voted
on Wednesday to move part of the country's largest-ever
corruption probe to another judge, challenging the notion that
all pieces of a case that initially focused on state-run oil
firm Petrobras are legally linked.
Justice Dias Toffoli argued that an investigation into
whether President Dilma Rousseff's former chief of staff Gleisi
Hoffmann received bribes related to a federal planning ministry
contract with a software firm was unrelated to Petrobras and
could be heard by a different judge.
The majority of judges at Brazil's highest court agreed, the
Supreme Court said in a statement. Hoffmann has not been charged
and said she did not benefit from the software company.
In spinning off the Hoffmann case, the Supreme Court ruled
that non-elected suspects in the alleged planning ministry fraud
should be judged by a court in Sao Paulo state and not by
federal judge Sergio Moro in the southern city of Curitiba.
Defense lawyers unsuccessfully tried for over a year to take
the case away from Moro but were previously unable to knock down
his argument that all facts originating from an investigation of
bribery at Petrobras in Parana state are linked.
Now, more defense lawyers may try to argue their clients
should be heard by judges in other states as the investigation
expands.
Under Brazilian law, lawmakers and some other politicians
can only be tried by the Supreme Court. Moro was not overseeing
the investigation of the more than two dozen elected officials
suspected of taking money stolen from Petrobras.
Moro, who became a folk hero for many Brazilians after
approving the arrests of powerful engineering and former
Petrobras executives in a country long known for impunity, asked
the Supreme Court to investigate Hoffmann in August, citing
documents seized from a law firm.
Hoffmann served as Rousseff's chief of staff from 2011 to
2014, before leaving to run for governor of her native state of
Parana. She lost the election and continues with her post as a
senator for Rousseff's Workers' Party.
She is still personally close to Rousseff, who has
repeatedly denied knowing about corruption at the company
formally known as Petroleo Brasileiro SA. Rousseff chaired its
board from 2003 to 2010 when much of the alleged graft and
kickbacks to her political allies took place.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Christopher
Cushing)