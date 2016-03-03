BRASILIA, March 3 Brazil's Supreme Court voted 10-0 on Thursday to accept corruption and money laundering charges against lower house speaker Eduardo Cunha, putting him on trial for allegedly accepting bribes on contracts for two drill ships leased by state oil company Petrobras.

The unanimous vote is a setback for Cunha, a bitter political foe of President Dilma Rousseff, as he struggles to fend off a request from Brazil's top prosecutor for his removal as speaker for obstructing investigation into the Petrobras graft scandal. (Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)