BRASILIA Nov 30 The speaker of the lower house of Brazil's Congress, Eduardo Cunha, said on Monday he would probably put off deciding whether to open impeachment proceedings against President Dilma Rousseff due to allegations against him in the press.

Cunha told journalists that he did not want his decision, which he had planned to announce on Monday, to be confused with the corruption allegations against him.

Brazil's biggest newspapers reported that documents showed investment bank BTG Pactual SA paid 45 million reais ($11.7 million) to Cunha in exchange for passing legislation favoring the bank. Cunha denied the allegations.

As speaker of the house, Cunha is reviewing the opposition's request to begin impeachment proceedings into Rousseff's alleged doctoring of government accounts. (Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Frances Kerry)