SAO PAULO, March 2 Brazil's Supreme Court voted to accept corruption charges against lower house speaker Eduardo Cunha on Wednesday, putting him on trial for allegedly accepting bribes on contracts for two drill ships leased by state oil company Petrobras.

The ruling weakens Cunha, a bitter political rival of President Dilma Rousseff, as he struggles to fend off a request from Brazil's top prosecutor for his removal as speaker for obstructing investigation into the Petrobras graft scandal.

He could also lose his seat if an ethics committee inquiry underway finds he lied about undeclared Swiss bank accounts.

