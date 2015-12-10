By Anthony Boadle
| BRASILIA
BRASILIA Dec 10 Brazilian lawmakers almost came
to blows on Thursday in a heated committee hearing that failed
for a sixth time to decide whether to investigate lower house
speaker Eduardo Cunha for lying about his bank accounts in
Switzerland.
Tempers frayed when Cunha's opponents on the committee
called for a plenary vote in the lower house to remove Cunha as
speaker, amid mounting frustration at what his critics say is
his use of bureaucratic trickery to obstruct its hearings.
Cunha and his allies succeeded on Wednesday in ousting the
committee's rapporteur, who had recommended launching an
investigation into the speaker. His replacement cannot now
report to the committee before Tuesday, with only one week left
before the Christmas recess.
Several lawmakers have turned to Brazil's top prosecutor and
the Supreme Court seeking an injunction to remove Cunha, who is
an avowed foe of President Dilma Rousseff.
"As long as Cunha is speaker, he will use every tool, every
trick, every possible maneuver in the rule book to stop the
advance of the complaint against him in the ethics committee,"
said Alessandro Molon, of the left-leaning Rede party.
Cunha last week opened impeachment proceedings against
Rousseff for allegedly breaking Brazil's budget law, in an
apparent attempt to distract attention from mounting accusations
of corruption against him.
An ethics probe could lead to the ousting of Cunha as
speaker and loss of his seat, which would weaken the bid to
impeach Rousseff.
Brazilian prosecutors have charged Cunha with corruption in
connection with an investigation into a massive kickback scheme
involving contracts with state-run oil company Petrobras. Cunha
has denied allegations that he took a $5 million bribe.
He also denied having a bank account abroad before a
congressional hearing into the Petrobras scandal, but Swiss
authorities provided Brazilian prosecutors with details of
accounts he and his wife held at Julius Baer bank, plus details
of lavish credit card expenses.
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court suspended proceedings to
impeach Rousseff in the lower house until it rules on a secret
vote allowed by Cunha that stacked a congressional impeachment
committee with her opponents.
In the tense atmosphere of Brazil' political crisis and
uncertainty over the impeachment of Rousseff, it is anyone's
guess who will survive longer, the president or the speaker.
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Sandra Maler)