SAO PAULO, March 30 Brazil's former speaker of
the lower house, Eduardo Cunha, was found guilty and sentenced
to more than 15 years in prison on corruption charges on
Thursday, according to the ruling from a federal court.
The former politician's defense team said they would appeal
the decision but Cunha will remain imprisoned pending appeal.
Cunha, who drove the successful impeachment of former
President Dilma Rousseff, was forced from his position as
speaker in July and arrested in October on accusations he
received millions in bribes from the purchase of an oil field in
Benin by state-run oil company Petrobras.
