By Luciano Costa
| SAO PAULO
SAO PAULO May 23 Brazil's state-controlled
power holding company Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA
is still seeking to sell assets to cut debt despite
concern that a political crisis could spook potential buyers,
its chief executive said on Tuesday.
Eletrobras CEO Wilson Ferreira was in New York meeting with
investors last week when news broke about the plea bargain deal
of Joesley and Wesley Batista, owners of meatpacker JBS SA
, which set off a political fire storm and calls for
President Michel Temer to resign.
Brazilians who have become inured to a massive, three-year
corruption investigation were shocked last week by the
disclosure of a recording that appeared to show Temer condoning
the payment of hush money to a jailed lawmaker.
Eletrobras' meetings with investors had been going well
until Thursday when they became worried about the release of the
taped conversation between Joesley Batista and Temer and started
asking about its consequences, Ferreira said on the sidelines of
an event in Sáo Paulo.
He said the company would keep looking for buyers for the
assets and not change the sale schedule.
"We may have trouble selling for the prices we were
expecting," he told journalists.
Eletrobras plans to raise up to 4.6 billion reais ($1.4
billion) in asset sales to reduce debt. The company expects to
raise half of it this year.
Ferreira declined to speculate whether he would stay at the
company's helm should Temer resign or forced to leave. But he
pointed out that Energy Minister Fernando Coelho Filho had
defended Eletrobras' restructuring and new rules to attract
foreign investors to the sector.
The minister's party, PSB, is supporting Temer's resignation
and also wants Coelho Filho to resign and leave the government.
($1 = 3.2755 reais)
(Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Christian Plumb and
Richard Chang)