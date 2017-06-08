SAO PAULO, June 8 Brazilian federal police
searched the headquarters of a unit of state-controlled power
utility Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA on Thursday
as part of a corruption investigation.
According to a statement, the operation was driven by
suspicions of graft and money-laundering in dealings involving
an unspecified hydropower dam held by the Furnas Centrais
Elétricas SA unit and former lower house speaker Eduardo Cunha,
who is currently under arrest.
Police served 33 search-and-seizure warrants in São Paulo
and Rio de Janeiro, the statement said.
The warrants are part of the so-called Operation Car Wash, a
sweeping three-year investigation into money laundering and
bribery that has ensnared senior politicians and key figures in
corporate Brazil.
Media representatives for Furnas did not reply immediately
to emailed requests for comment.
(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca and Bruno Federowski; Writing by
Bruno Federowski; Editing by Bernadette Baum)