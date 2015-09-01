SAO PAULO, Sept 1 Brazilian federal prosecutors
on Tuesday presented formal corruption charges against the head
of nuclear power utility Eletronuclear, a division of state-run
energy company Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA, known as
Eletrobras.
Police detained Othon Luiz Pinheiro da Silva, who is on
leave as Eletronuclear's chief executive officer, in late July.
Da Silva is accused of receiving 4.5 million reais ($1.22
million) in bribes from engineering firms Andrade Gutierrez and
Engevix.
Federal prosecutors also charged 14 others in the case,
including six former Andrade Gutierrez executives, according to
an emailed statement.
($1 = 3.68 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Paul Simao)