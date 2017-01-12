SAO PAULO Jan 12 Brazilian prosecutors on
Thursday filed corruption charges against Decal do Brasil
co-founder Mariano Marcondes Ferraz accusing him of bribing a
former executive at state-run oil company Petrobras to win
contracts for Ferraz's own firm.
Federal prosecutors allege that Ferraz paid $868,450 to
Petrobras' ex-director of refining and supply, Paulo Roberto
Costa, to renew at inflated prices contracts Decal do Brasil had
with Petrobras to provide tanking and docking services at the
Port of Suape in northeastern Brazil.
Lawyers for Ferraz did not immediately respond to requests
for comment about the charges, nor did Group Decal, an Italian
company that set up Decal do Brasil together with Ferraz.
Decal do Brasil first signed contracts with Petrobras
in 2006, according to prosecutors, and by 2012 had
signed several other contracts worth a total of 423 million
reais ($132.92 million).
Petrobras was the only client of Decal do Brasil, according
to the document that lodged corruption and money laundering
charges against Ferraz.
Ferraz was arrested in Brazil in late October but freed on 3
million reais bond about two weeks later.
At the time of his arrest, Ferraz was also working at Swiss
trading company Trafigura as a board member and the key
executive for business development in Brazil and Africa.
Trafigura said in early November Ferraz resigned from the
company to deal with the allegations against himself and Decal
do Brazil and added that Trafigura was not a party to any
contracts between Petrobras and Decal and had no business
relationship with Decal.
($1 = 3.1824 reais)
