SAO PAULO, March 28 Brazilian beef exporting group Abiec has kept 2017 export projections at 1.5 million tons despite a sharp drop in March shipments caused by a federal probe into alleged corruption of health inspectors.

In an interview on Tuesday, Abiec President Antonio Camardelli admitted exports fell over 40 percent in the week of March 20-26 from the prior week as a number of countries imposed temporary bans on the Brazilian product. Foreign trade activity is expected to pick up in April after Brazil's successful campaign to lift bans imposed by the main importing countries, he said. (Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Leslie Adler)