SANTIAGO, March 20 Chile is temporarily banning imports of beef from Brazil following a scandal over the alleged bribery of health officials, the agriculture ministry said on Monday.

Brazil's president has sought to calm fears about the country's key export industry following raids by police on Friday investigating whether companies paid bribes to conceal unsanitary conditions at meatpackers.

(Reporting by Antonio de la Jara; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)