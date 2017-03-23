BEIJING, March 23 China is highly concerned with quality issues in the Brazilian meat industry and hopes Brazil will punish the relevant firms harshly, the commerce ministry said on Thursday.

China has suspended imports of all meat products from Brazil, the world's top beef exporter, as a precautionary measure after inspectors there were accused of taking bribes to allow sales of tainted food. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)